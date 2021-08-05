Caton residents left looking at 2ft high grass after gardens left uncut despite paying extra in council rent

Uncut grass in a garden in Artlebeck Road, Caton.

Those who live in council-owned warden-controlled properties in Artlebeck Road pay a monthly fee on top of their rent to have their gardens tended to.

As part of this, the grass is meant to be cut and strimmed once a fortnight between April and October.

But residents say they have not had regular work carried out since April, and now say their gardens are getting overgrown and dangerous, particularly for the older residents.

Uncollected grass in a garden in Artlebeck Road, Caton.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said the council were breaking their contract by not cutting the grass as scheduled.

On some occasions since April the workers have not turned up at all, and at other times they have turned up late or not completed the job - sometimes just using a strimmer and other times not collecting the cut grass.

"The last time they came they used a mower without a box and left all the grass behind," the resident said. "Some of it is like a mudbath where they have left all the grass and it has rained.

"They are doing half a job, so why should we pay for it?

"It feels like they are stalling until they don't have to do it any more.

"We just want it to look like a proper garden with plants and flowers, but we are left looking at 2ft of grass and that's not nice or fair when we are paying for it to be cut.

"This isn't just for us - there are probably a lot of other houses where they are doing the same thing.

"It's the safety aspect of it as well - these are all pensioner houses and one of my neighbours has slipped on the grass."

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council, said: “As a matter of policy we no longer collect grass cuttings and this has been the case since the implementation of the council’s grassland management strategy.

“Removing grass clippings is very expensive due to the additional equipment, staff, and disposal costs required, and is also damaging to the environment as it generates additional CO2 emissions.

“Clippings should, however, be removed from any paths or walkways and if this is not the case it should be reported to us by email to [email protected] or by calling 01524 582000.

