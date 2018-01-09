Big Brother will be watching flytippers in Morecambe

Mobile cameras are now located at flytipping hotspots to catch people in the act of dumping rubbish, said the city council.

This comes after it was revealed by Lancaster City Council that 116 incidents of flytipping were reported to them in December.

Flytipping on Morecambe promenade near the Battery. Picture by Daniel Conlin.

Over Christmas, flytippers dumped household items near the play park at The Battery in Morecambe and at Heysham Nature Reserve.

Mike Wells of Morecambe came across the flytipped rubbish at Heysham Nature Reserve and said on Facebook: “I see the flytippers have been at it again at the Heysham Nature Reserve top car park. Hope his 55 inch tv blows up in his face.”

Photos of flytipped items next to benches near the Battery were posted on Facebook by Daniel Conlin of Morecambe .

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The rubbish dumped at the new year close to the play area at the Battery has been cleared.

“Officers from the council’s Enforcement Team visited the site of the fly tip at Heysham Nature Reserve to inspect the rubbish and gather evidence. It is hoped that this will help trace the flytipped items.”

To report incidents of flytipping call Customer Services on 01524 582491 or submit the online reporting form at www.lancaster.gov.uk/fly-tipping.