Energy saving grants on offer for community buildings around Caton

Community buildings in eligible postcode area LA2 around Caton and Quernmore can apply for grants of up to £4,000 from a programme set up by Thrive Renewables, a company that invests in renewable energy projects around the UK.

Grants can cover improvements such as wall and roof insulation, draft-proofing, LED lighting or improved heating controls and are open to buildings such as community and village halls close to Thrive Renewables’ Caton Moor wind farm site.

Millom Baptist Church in Cumbria received a £4,000 grant last year to install loft insulation and a new Velux window to improve the efficiency of the space.

Jean Liney, secretary of the church, said: “We no longer need to put the electric lights on as the room is full of natural light and is so much warmer too.

“I’m convinced that we will see a big difference in energy bills. We are so grateful for the advice we received during the application process.”

The programme is administered by the Centre for Sustainable Energy, an independent national charity that shares their knowledge and experience to help people change the way they think and act on energy.

The application team are on hand to provide advice on how to apply for the grant as well as guidance around energy saving measures.

Thrive Renewables’ Adrian Warman said: “Our grants mean community buildings can make fundamental energy improvements.

“That’s improvements to how comfortable they are, how much they cost to run, and, ultimately, how much they get used. There really aren’t many grants for spaces like this, but so many people and groups rely on them.”

If you have a community space that could benefit from the grant, visit www.thriverenewables.co.uk/CBP The deadline for applications is Friday 30 March 2018.

With a mission to help clean up the UK’s energy system, Thrive Renewables invests in wind, solar and hydro projects with over 21 sites around the UK. In 2017 their projects saved over 70,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Now independent, Thrive Renewables was established more than 20 years ago, by leading ethical bank Triodos Bank, and has more than 6,300 investors and more than 90MW of renewable generation capacity under management.

In 2016 Thrive Renewables delivered enough clean energy to meet the energy demand of 36,000UK homes’ equivalent and saved morwe than 72,000 tCO2e emissions.