End of an era as Morecambe men’s clothing shop set for closure

One of Morecambe’s longest standing businesses closes its doors next month.

Stuart Morgan has run Genius menswear store in Albert Road for 42 years, but is now hanging up his coat hangers for the final time to retire and pursue other actitivies.

Stuart Morgan of Genius menswear, Morecambe, who is retiring and closing his shop after 42 years in business.

Stuart, who is originally from Hebden Bridge but stayed on in the area after studying music at Lancaster University, said he will miss his loyal customers but is looking forward to learning how to sail.

“I have decided it’s time...I can’t go on forever!” he said.

“I count myself lucky to have had the continuous support of so many customers over such a long period of time, many of whom I have known most of our adult lives.

“There is a tremendous number of my customers who have been with me for 35 to 40 years and I know many of them will be mortified at the news but I can’t go on forever.

“Morecambe has been very good to me; I am the only menswear shop left in Morecambe so I am very thankful that people have supported me for such a long time, especially in the climate we have had in recent years, I have been thriving against the odds.”

“As I am the business and the business is me, Genius menswear will close its doors for the last time on Easter Saturday, April 20.

“As of now there is a closing down sale in which everything must go...including me! I hope to see many familiar faces in the coming weeks and I wish you all well for the future.”

Stuart is also selling off display items and fittings in the shop, and all proceeds from these will go to St John’s Hospice.