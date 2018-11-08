Team GB athlete Samantha Murray opens new Aldi on Morecambe promenade

Olympic silver medallist Samantha Murray officially opened Aldi’s new store on Morecambe promenade this week.

The Team GB star, who won silver in the Women’s Pentathlon at London 2012, cut the ribbon to mark the store officially open with the help of pupils from West End Primary School.

ALDI Morecambe grand opening at Central Drive with store manager Tim Robinson and Team GB Athlete Samantha Murray ''Exterior of a large store

Samantha then visited the school to deliver an assembly to pupils on the benefits of healthy eating and exercise.

The assembly came as part of Aldi’s ‘Get Set to eat Fresh’ initiative, which aims to educate 1.2m young people aged 5-14 across the UK to develop a love of eating and cooking with fresh, healthy foods.

Samantha said: “I really enjoyed meeting the store’s first shoppers and also everyone at West End Primary School. I hope my assembly went some way to encourage the children to give even more healthy foods a try!”

Store Manager, Tim Robinson, added: “Today was a brilliant start for the store. The team and I were thrilled to meet Samantha – seeing an Olympic medal up close was something we’ll remember for a long time! Thank you to all of our shoppers and everyone from West End Primary School for coming down.

ALDI Morecambe grand opening at Central Drive with store manager Tim Robinson and Team GB Athlete Samantha Murray ''Pictured manager Tim with his team

The new 1,254sqm Morecambe store replaces the former Morecambe Superbowl, which was demolished earlier this year.

Aldi Morecambe is run by a local team of 27 staff.