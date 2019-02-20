Return of Campus in the City in Lancaster

From the wacky to the practical this year’s Campus in the City (CITC)promises to be bigger and brighter than ever.

With something for everyone, Lancaster University’s popular city centre initiative starts up again on March 2 bursting at the seams with more than 30 different, fascinating activities.

With sessions on witches to mindfulness, soils to uplands, Chinese calligraphy to great interview techniques, there is sure to be something to catch the eye.

You can also pop into the Language Café to pick up a few words in a new language, you can learn how to extract DNA from a strawberry, get to grips with the human body and enjoy a new ‘book swap’ facility.

CITV is a five-week project which sees Lancaster University’s world-class research brought to life in an informal and accessible setting in St Nicholas Arcades, between Ryman and Alex, opposite HMV.

Now in its fifth season, the CITC showcase brings local people, academics and students together through an exciting programme of free and interactive activities which explore a wide range of topics including women’s roles in activism, child development and gender-related language differences.

Aiming to challenge, inspire and inform, it also provides opportunities for the local community to get involved with university research projects, helping to shape the world around us.

Professor Dame Sue Black, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Engagement) at Lancaster University, said: “Campus in the City makes a big contribution towards the university’s priority of working closely with the Lancaster community. We are sure that this year’s varied programme will further extend the university’s engagement strategy and give rise to exciting and beneficial new relationships between our academics, local businesses and the wider community.”

The city centre launch at 11am in St Nicholas Arcades on Saturday March 2 will see the Mayor of Lancaster and Lancaster University alumnus, Coun Andrew Kay, and Professor Dame Black perform the formal opening ceremony.

This will be followed by a day of captivating and unusual activities including magicians, jugglers and stilt walkers from Lancaster University Magic and Circus Society and the Lancaster University Students’ Union Gospel Choir.

CITC will be open from March 2 until April 6 (Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10.30am-3.30pm), and all events are free and open to everyone.

The full programme can be found at http://www.lancaster.ac.uk/events/campus-in-the-city/ and regular updates will be posted on Facebook (search for Campus in the City 2019 – Lancaster University), Twitter (@CampusintheCity) and Instagram (campusinthecity).