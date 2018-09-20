Morecambe school cook is highly commended at awards ceremony

A Morecambe school cook has been highly commended in the BBC Radio Lancashire Community Heroes Awards, aimed at recognising unsung heroes across the county.

Rose Rawcliffe, who works for Lancashire’s school catering service at Morecambe Bay Primary School, was nominated in the education category of the awards by the school headteacher, Siobhan Collingwood.

This category recognises an individual working in education who demonstrates outstanding commitment to their profession.Community heroes were honoured in nine categories at the awards ceremony at Preston Guild Hall.

Rose Rawcliffe was accompanied by Siobhan Collingwood, headteacher to the BBC Radio Lancashire Community Heroes Awards.

Rose thoroughly enjoyed her evening and said: “It was just so lovely to be nominated and recognised.”

She is thrilled with her Highly Commended Award and will no doubt continue her tireless hard work and dedication to Morecambe Bay CP School.

Headteacher Siobhan Collingwood expressed her honour at the opportunity to attend the awards evening alongside Rose.

She said: “I was so proud Rose had been recognised for the dedication and hard work she puts in for the children and community of our school.

“The evening itself was inspirational, celebrating the work of so many people.”