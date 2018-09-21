Lancaster & Morecambe Education Awards - celebrating primary and secondary education across the Bay area

The Lancaster Guardian & Morecambe Visitor are proud to announce their fourth Lancaster & Morecambe Education Awards.

These awards will celebrate primary and secondary education across the Bay area. Sponsored by Lancaster University and BAE Systems the awards will showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area, and their achievements on a daily basis.

Sponsors

There are twelve categories. They are Primary School of the Year Award, Secondary School of the Year Award, Inspirational Teaching Award, Primary School Pupil of the Year Award, Secondary School Pupil of the Year Award, Health & Well Being Award, Sports Achievement Award, School Trips Award, Unsung Hero Award, Creative Arts Award, Young Scientist/Engineer Award and Career Aspiration Award.

Each category has its own criteria for nomination, which you can see on the opposite pages. We are inviting our readers to be actively involved and support these awards by nominating worthy candidates.

Editor Chris Daggett said: "We are are delighted to unveil our fourth Education Awards.

"They are a fitting way to celebrate the quality and diversity of education and students that exists across the bay area. The awards are designed not just to reward high achievement, but to also recognise the efforts of all levels and sectors of the education system.

"We want as many nominations as possible so we can honour schools and individuals and celebrate the undoubted young talent that exists in our area.

“But for people to get the recognition they deserve we need you tell us about them. So please get nominating now and help make our special awards evening an event to be remembered.”

To nominate a school, pupil, teacher or member of staff couldn’t be easier.

Simply send in your nomination to The Promotions Department, Lancaster Guardian, 41 Northgate, White Lund, Morecambe, LA3 3PA.

Or you can email your entry to competitions@lmnews.co.uk or complete the online entry form Click here www.lancastermorecambeeducation.co.uk

Your nomination should consist of your name and contact details, plus the name of the school/ person you are nominating, explain in no more than 250 words why they have been nominated and include their contact address and telephone number.

Closing date for nominations is Friday 19th October.

A panel of judges will examine all nominations and select shortlisted finalists in each category. All finalists will be invited to a prestigious presentation evening, where the winners, as chosen by the judges, will be announced.

The awards presentation evening will be at The Hexagon, Lancaster & Morecambe College on Thursday 22nd November.

The nominations shortlisted by our judges in this category will be featured in the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor.

It is now over to you to let us know who you would like to nominate for an award and be in with the chance of winning one of these prestigious titles.

The Awards are open to primary and secondary schools.

A Word from our sponsor Lancaster & Morecambe College

Lancaster & Morecambe College is passionate about offering great opportunities to support individuals, businesses and our community to thrive and sponsoring the Education Awards is a natural choice for us.

We are privileged to host the Awards this year. Our fantastic campus is equipped to industry leading standards in our trade and technical curriculum areas and we have invested £14 million in refurbishing and rebuilding in recent years. We work with around 700 employers in our region, preparing the workforce of the future and meeting current employer needs with our thriving apprenticeships.

Education in its broadest sense is what enables each of us to be the best we can be and to succeed in life. We believe that hard work, self-belief and ambition, together with supportive staff is the best basis for succeeding in your career aim.

We are proud of our fantastic students who develop to be work or higher education ready and, in fact, 97% of our level 3 graduates progress to higher education, apprenticeships or into a career.

Our high expectations prepare students for the world of work, providing the skills development that employers really want. We also encourage people to be themselves – no-one works at their best if they are not comfortable to be themselves. We have a supportive, welcoming and purposeful ethos where respect is clearly evident.

Together with excellent teaching, students appreciate our fantastic support services together with the calm, safe and purposeful atmosphere around campus. The behavior of our students is exceptionally good and is regularly commented upon by visitors and inspection agencies.

Students can progress to higher level qualifications locally at LMC with HNC, HND and Degree courses on offer at a very reasonable fee, without having to move away to university.

Opportunities for our area are emerging fast, with the Bay Gateway opening up access and other exciting developments. Young people should be excited about the future and look at the emerging industries to see what careers may be available to them. We are also excited about the future and proud to be associated with the Education Awards

In Association with BAE SYSTEMS

We at BAE Systems have a proud heritage of nurturing and developing talent through our business in Lancashire.

Every year, we invest millions of pounds in bringing through bright, young talents who have exciting new ideas and energy, and are eager to work in one of the world’s most technologically advanced businesses.

Many of our apprentices will study for qualifications with us; proving that choosing vocational training is not a road block to academic excellence.

But, learning does not stop at the new talent we introduce, as we are committed to continuing the learning and development of our people, which is where our £16m Academy for Skills & Knowledge comes in.

This state-of-the-art facility is home to our apprentices and graduates, and provides a place for our people to continue their learning and development through their whole career, ensuring our workforce is equipped with the skills they require for the future.

Our education roadshows have reached more than 250,000 school children in the past 10 years and our team of more than 300 education ambassadors are committed to continuing to deliver education activities across Lancashire and beyond.

In the past year, we have held special open evenings to attract the next generation of young female engineers to the industry, and invited parents working across our sites to bring their children to get a glimpse of life working alongside world-leading technologies.

We also introduced ‘STEM Club’ where youngsters from the Scouts and Blackburn Youth Zone have had a taste of what a career with us might look like.

BAE Systems is delighted to continue to support the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards because we know from first-hand experience what a difference education makes to the development of vibrant, intelligent and curious young minds.

We are committed to investing and developing in our future generations through our apprenticeships and graduate schemes, this goes hand in hand with building and ensuring our long term future and success.