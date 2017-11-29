Lancaster and Morecambe Newspaper Education Award winners revealed

We can reveal the full list of winners and nominees at the Lancaster and Morecambe Newspaper Education Awards.

Schools across the district gathered at Lancaster University in a glittering ceremony for the Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor Education Awards on Wednesday night (November 29).

The awards, sponsored by Lancaster University and BAE Systems, were held to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work in schools across the bay area.

Taking place in the Great Hall hundreds of teachers, pupils and parents gathered for the evening ceremony which began at 7pm.

LUDUS dancers welcomed all to the Great Hall as they performed a contemporary routine.

Primary School Pupil of the Year Award sponsored by Old Holly Farm was presented by director Alison Pye.

Eva Dow, from Dallas Road Primary School in Lancaster, took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Dave Reay, St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Heysham and Abi Anderson, Trumacar Community Primary School, Heysham.

Secondary Pupil of the Year Award sponsored by Uniform and Leisurewear.

Callum Bell, from Lancaster Royal Grammar School, took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Sheldon Leigh, Heysham High School, Tom Costello, Lancaster and Morecambe College, Cameron Redpath, Central Lancaster High School, Rory Holmes, Morecambe Road School, Megan Williams, Morecambe Community High School, Sophie Podmore, Carnforth High School, Matthew Haworth, Morecambe Community High School and Adrianna Albecka, Morecambe Community High School.

Sustainable School Award sponsored by Sainsbury’s .

West End Primary School took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Trumacar Primary School, James Blaylock/Gardening Club, Carnforth High School and Thurnham Glasson Christ Church C of E School.

Inspirational Teaching Award sponsored by BAE Systems.

Sharon Grimes, from Carnforth High School, took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Jac Bates-Bryan, Morecambe Community High School, Jon Stark, Trumacar Primary School, Diane Sheron, Stepping Stones Short Stay School, Vicky Thwaite, Bentham CP School and Nicki Fellows, Heysham High School.

Sports Achievement Award sponsored by 3-1-5 Health Club was presented by Debbie Butler, content editor at Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor.

Year 9 Football Team at Morecambe Community High School took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Jess Belmont, Heysham High School, Katy Wainwright, Heysham High School, Larissa Hamam, Heysham High School, Poppy Sugden, Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School, Joel Davidson, Morecambe Community High School, Holly Halton, Morecambe Community High School, Connor Wallis, Morecambe Community High School and Finley Lynch, Morecambe Community High School.

Young Scientist/Engineer Award sponsored by EDF Energy.

Thomas Wilson, from Arkholme C of E Primary School, took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Sarah Robinson, Rosie Park, Hannah Trimnell, Ripley St Thomas C of E Academy, Luke Wilkinson, Ripley St Thomas C of E Academy, Megan Hughes, James Waggett, Hazra Suleman, Niamh McBride, Our Lady’s Catholic College, Korben Harris, Carnforth High School, Megan Williams, Morecambe Community High School and Jack Livsey, Heysham High School.

Career Aspiration Award sponsored by Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Morecambe Community High School, Carnforth High School and Heysham High School.

Health and Wellbeing Award sponsored by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Our Lady’s Catholic College, Tammy Graham, Stepping Stones Short Stay School and Wellbeing Group, Morecambe Community High School.

Creative Arts Award sponsored by Sainsbury's was presented by editor of the Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor, Chris Daggett.

Jay Kent from Heysham High School took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Selen Bekir, Our Lady’s Catholic College, Bethany Pasha, Morecambe Community High School, Kate Bowskill, Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School, Chloe Norris, Carnforth High School, Morecambe Bay Community Primary School and Carys Bushell, Sandylands Primary School.

Unsung Hero Award sponsored by Cumberland Building Society.

Barbara Hayes from Trumacar Community Primary School took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Micky Balshaw, Heysham High School, Lesley Allt, Poulton-le-Sands C of E Primary School, Bev Jones, Great Wood Primary School, Scott Thornton, Trumacar Community Primary School and Mandy Dodson, Carnforth High School.

Primary School of the Year Award sponsored by The University of Cumbria.

Cathedral Catholic Primary School took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Great Wood Primary School, Morecambe Bay Community Primary School and Trumacar Community Primary School.

Secondary School of the Year Award sponsored by Lancaster University.

Carnforth High School took home the award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Morecambe Community High School and Our Lady’s Catholic College.

Editor of the Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers, Chris Daggett took to the stage to thank all those who attended and were up for the awards.

Mr Daggett also asked teachers to stand up so the crowds could applaud their hard work.

