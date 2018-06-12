L & M College open evening

Exam season is nearly over-so what will your son or daughter be doing in September?

Lancaster & Morecambe College might just have the answer.

Visit their open evening this Wednesday June 13 between 4.30pm and 7.00pm and see what exciting opportunities are available.

New courses include Conservation Studies and Performing Arts along with:

· Accountancy

· Animal Studies

· Art & Design

· Horticulture

· Creative Digital Media

· Music

· Beauty Therapy inc. specialist make-up, make up artistry

· Hairdressing and Barbering

· Business

· Child Education

· Health & Social Care

· Engineering

· Fabrication & Welding

· Construction including Joinery, Brickwork, Plumbing and Plastering

· Electrical Installations

· Motor Vehicle

· Tourism and Travel

· Hospitality and Catering

· Sport

· Public Services

· Access Diploma (Adults)

From September, many courses will include an option for those who would like to work in the nuclear industry, helping smooth the application process.

You can take a tour, speak to students and tutors, find out about transport – the Student Money team will be on hand to explain about FREE buses, subsidised transport, lunch credits, equipment and more.

There will be opportunities to discuss any additional needs, seek advice and guidance, and find out about LMC’s excellent record of progressing students to university or employment.

LMC is also hosting the NHS sponsored Amazing People, Amazing Lives, Amazing Futures event on Saturday, dedicated to celebrating the Care and Hospitality sectors. Visitors can come and experience a community fun day with a food market, bouncy castle, animal petting and face painting. There will also be live food demonstrations and informative talks from industry professionals.