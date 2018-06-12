Family’s tribute in memory of Morecambe schoolgirl

The family of a Morecambe schoolgirl who committed suicide are planning to use her memory to raise awareness of mental health.

Sian Waterhouse died earlier this year following a long battle with anxiety and depression.

Shine for Sian: Sian Waterhouse

In the wake of her death Sian’s parents, Paul and Ann, and her family and friends have organised the ‘Shine for Sian’ extravaganza.

The aim of the event, which will be held at The Alhambra Club in Morecambe on Friday June 22, is to highlight the problems of mental health and wellbeing among young people. It will also raise funds for Lancashire Mind, which works with young people across the county in schools and local communities.

Sian’s dad Paul said: “Sadly our daughter took her own life earlier this year and we don’t want others to go through what she did.”

He added: “Sian was a very caring person and from a really early age she always wanted to help others. As she grew older she developed low iron and blood pressure resulting in her fainting a lot. She had to miss school and when she returned she had anxiety about it and this affected her work.

Sian Waterhouse with her mum Ann Waterhouse.

“As her fainting got worse, her time off school increased and so did her anxiety, she also started to get depressed. “

The bereaved dad said: “She had to deal with some bullying too and social media didn’t help matters either.

“Sian tried to combat all of this and did reach out for help. She was doing really well for a while but unfortunately, after her 16th birthday, she slowly started to feel low again and this time we were unable to help.”

Shine for Sian will include music from the Ska Foundation from Manchester, Lancaster based punk band PNUK, The Bass Race Crew, who are also Lancaster based, and a number of DJs. Local art will be auctioned off and there will be a merchandise stall selling badges, t-shirts, polo shirts, mugs and also a raffle with prizes ranging form a tandem skydive, flights at ifly indoor skydiving, to car re-mapping and a weekend break .

Paul Pud Waterhouse with his daughter Sian Waterhouse.

It will be followed by a family fun day on the Saturday at The Park Hotel, Regent Road, where attractions will range from a bouncy castle, various stalls as well as live music from local artists and DJs. The fun day starts at noon and will continue all day. There will also be an all day soul room playing Northern soul and soul classics. Admission to both is free with a suggested donation of £1 per person.

Paul added: “We hope that the local community will join us and celebrate Sian’s life. We want to raise awareness and funds to help other young people across Lancashire.

“Sian was such a caring and helpful person that it only seems right that we try to help others in her memory.”

Lancashire Mind fundraising co-ordinator Fabienne Clough said: “Sadly, mental health conditions amongst young people are increasing which means that it is important, now more than ever, to ensure young people have the support they need; whether that be a safe place to talk or an understanding of how to look after their wellbeing. Working with young people both in a preventative and reactive capacity is high on our agenda.”

Tickets for Shine for Sian are available from See Tickets. Search online for Shine for Sian or pay on the day. The event starts at 7pm and last entry is 9pm. The event is open to the public and under 18s.