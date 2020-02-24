Eden Project North confirm new Morecambe planning application target and 'sister project' link to Northern Ireland

Any official planning application will depend on funding, but an Eden Project spokesman said it's likely they'll put one in early next year.

Eden Project bosses previously said a planning application would be submitted at the end of 2020, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the Morecambe development is “very likely to happen”.

Since then, the government's Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry, and Chancellor Sajid Javid, who both visited Morecambe to support the project, have stepped down from their positions.

Eden Project bosses David Harland and Tim Smit in Morecambe.

However, Boris Johnson's Conservative government says it is committed to "levelling up" the UK regions, particularly the north.

It is understood the project could benefit from the government's recently announced Stronger Towns Fund, which has allocated £281m to the North West, in particular places that have not shared in the proceeds of growth in the same way as more prosperous parts of the country.

The Eden Project said the timing for a planning application is based on securing funding for the £85m project, which will focus on the marine environment, and include a 4,000 seat entertainment venue, lidos, gardens, mussel shaped biomes and observatories.

More detail HERE

The project has already received a £1m support package from Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster University and the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, which Eden Project North will match fund to create a business case.

Last week, Eden Project International announced another future project called Eden Project Foyle set to open in 2023.

An artist's impression of Eden Project North in Morecambe

An Eden Project spokesperson said: “The timing of our submission of the Eden Project North planning application is dependent on achieving funding for the project.

"We are working hard on securing funding and anticipate the planning application will be submitted in early 2021.

“Both Eden Project North and Eden Project Foyle in Derry~Londonderry will be unique to their surroundings and shaped by their communities.

"But every Eden Project has a common underlying philosophy and each will work closely with their sister projects as part of a wider global network.”