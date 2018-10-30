Eden North project’s Budget backing

Ambitious plans to build an Eden Project-type attraction on Morecambe seafront have been given a major boost.

As part of his Budget package, Chancellor Philip Hammond yesterday pledged to provide £100,000 funding to support the initial development of the scheme which is planned for Morecambe promenade.

The “seashore biome” would house a micro-seashore environment for both educational and recreational purposes.

Morecambe MP David Morris MP said: I am elated at the news. I have been to see the Chancellor on a number of occasions about this project and had asked for some initial funding to help the project progress.

“I am delighted that the Chancellor has backed our area by giving his support for Eden. This is now the start of the Eden Project becoming a reality in Morecambe and Lunesdale.”

The project could cost in the region of £100m to complete and would attract thousands of visitors a year to Morecambe.