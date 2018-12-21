Dukes’ 2019 season revealed

Sir Ian McKellen headlines The Dukes packed new season which also features a homegrown world premiere, top class touring drama, comedy, music, dance and cabaret.

Sir Ian brings his sold out show to Lancaster in May to celebrate his 80th birthday year and to support The Dukes walkabout plays in the park.

The Dukes will still produce homegrown dramas in 2019, starting with the premiere of Nick Ahad’s latest play Glory, set in the larger than life world of wrestling.

And as Britain’s planned exit from the European Union approaches, The Dukes Young Company presents Empire To Exit on March 27 and 28, marking 200 years of British theatre between Queen Victoria’s birth in 1819 and Brexit.

