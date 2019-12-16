Drunk woman caught on camera crossing Lancaster train tracks to get to right platform

A woman was caught on CCTV trying to cross from one platform to another by walking across the train tracks at Lancaster railway station.

British Transport Police Lancashire shared the image – with the woman’s face hidden – after she walked across four lines of rails, including fast through lanes used by high speed non-stop trains.

The woman caught on CCTV at Lancaster station. Photo from British Transport Police Lancashire

In the CCTV photo she can be seen on the tracks between platforms three and four.

According to the BTP warning on Twitter, the woman was ‘very drunk’ and at risk of not making it home from her Christmas do.

They said she was not arrested but would be dealt with.

They tweeted on Friday evening: “This is NOT how to cross from platform 3 to platform 4, across four lines of rail, including the fast through lines.

“A very drunk lady nearly didn’t make it home from her Christmas do.

“(Yes, she will be dealt with for the offence. No, she wasn’t arrested) #YouVstrain.”