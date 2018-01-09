Driver warns others after disabled bay ticket in Morecambe

A motorist is warning about what he says are poorly marked disabled bays on Victoria Street in Morecambe after he was slapped with a parking ticket.

Bill Porter, of Heysham, was shocked to find he had been given a parking ticket.

A sign set back from the road is the only indication the bay is for disabled drivers.

Bill said: “I didn’t know they were disabled parking bays because there were no road markings. There is a plaque set back against the wall but I didn’t see it.

“I’ve been parking here for years and was unaware these bays were for disabled drivers. I got a £35 ticket which I have paid but how many other people have got a parking ticket because they were unaware it was a disabled parking bay? It’s not marked up properly.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “Highway regulations allow for parking bays to be marked out by different coloured paving rather than lines painted on the road as they are on Victoria Street.

“When using an on-street parking bay it is the responsibility of the driver to check any restrictions signed nearby before leaving their vehicle.”