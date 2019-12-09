Drama as walker trapped in mud in Morecambe Bay

A man was rescued after getting stuck in mud in Morecambe Bay.

The resort’s RNLI Hovercraft was called to the scene after the alarm was raised at 11.30am on Saturday.

The stricken walker was up to his knees in mud close to Archers Cafe at Bolton-le-Sands.

Coastguards were able to free the man before the hovercraft arrived.

Lifeboat operations manager Steve Wilson said “Coming up to the festive period many tend to spend this opportunity to catch up and meet with family and friends.

“We have a dedicated and resilient crew ready to respond over this period to ensure we uphold the traditions of the RNLI saving lives at sea.

“May we take this opportunity for people to exercise much caution when walking on the bay with the hidden dangers mud, quicksand and fast rising tides can pose.”