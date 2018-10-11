Dracula at Lancaster Grand theatre

Footlights present an adaption of the most chilling story of all time at Lancaster Grand.

Dracula takes the audience on a fast moving journey from the remote wilderness of Yorkshire to a vast ruined castle near to London.

As a sudden and mysterious storm whips the coast of England, a young woman sleepwalks along the edge of the harbour entrance, abandoned except for an immense dog and fifty boxes of grave dust.

The Transylvanian Count Dracula has arrived in England.

Join in the race to end Dracula’s lustful power, if there is still time….

Running October 13,14, 18, 19 and 20 at 7.30pm. Call 01524 64695.