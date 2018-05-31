Down by the Riverside festival in Dolphinholme

TurnAround Dance Theatre performing at the Down by the Riverside festival in 2017.
TurnAround Dance Theatre performing at the Down by the Riverside festival in 2017.
Share this article

The beautiful village of Dolphinholme will welcome thousands of festival goers to Down By The Riverside Festival on June 1 and 2.

Now in its second year, this unique weekend offers camping, theatre, live music and creative workshops for all ages, along with a spectacular world food court and local ales and cocktails.

With this year’s “giants” theme running throughout the entire weekend, it really is a festival unlike any other.

Festival organisers have recently announced some huge local names in attendance, with TurnAround Dance Theatre alongside Lancashire favourite The Woolly Hat Poet, and four-piece Tytania and Lancaster local Danny Liptrott on the festival’s two live music stages.

Visit downbytheriversidefestival.com for tickets.