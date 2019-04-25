Disgust at flytipping in Morecambe alley

A resident disgusted at the state of an alleyway near Regent Park Road has slammed the flytippers who dumped the rubbish.

The resident, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “The residents who have done this know who they are - they should hang their heads in shame.”

A wrecked sofa has been dumped in an alleyway near Regent Park Road in Morecambe.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The information has been passed to our enforcement team for investigation and to arrange to have the rubbish cleared.

“Anyone witnessing fly-tipping or is aware of fly-tipped rubbish should contact the council tel:01524 582491 or report online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/fly-tipping.

“All information which might lead to the criminals being identified will be held in the strictest confidence.

“As part of the council’s Operation Peregrine initiative which aims to crack down on fly-tipping, the council is also urging residents and businesses wanting to make sure their waste is disposed of legitimately and doesn’t end up being fly-tipped to think S.C.R.A.P.

*Suspect all waste carriers. Don’t let them take your rubbish until they provide proof of registration. Note their vehicle’s registration plate.

*Check that a waste carrier is registered on the Environment Agency’s website.

*Refuse any unexpected offers to have your rubbish taken away.

*Ask how your rubbish will be disposed of - seek evidence of this.

*Paperwork: a proper invoice, transfer note or receipt, description of the waste and waste carrier’s contact details.