Dino Day returns to Lancaster this Friday, June 1, and once once again dinosaurs will be roaming the streets of Lancaster city centre and leaving a trail of their eggs in local businesses for children to find.

Everyone loves a dinosaur, and they have a special link with Lancaster which not everyone will know.

Dino-Day in Lancaster city centre. 4-year-old Billy Whitfield meets Brenda the Brontosauraus

Sir Richard Owen, one of the founders of London’s Natural History Museum, first coined with the word ‘Dinosaur’ grew up in Lancaster.

He studied at the Lancaster Royal Grammar School, which now bears a blue plaque in his honour.

If you look closely, reminders of Sir Richard Owen can be found throughout the city centre.

Most people will have heard of the Wetherspoons pub, The Sir Richard Owen, on Spring Garden Street, and Owen Road just over the Greyhound Bridge, but may not know where to find out more about this famous Lancastrian.

If you look closely you can find his near life-size likeness cast in bronze amongst 53 prominent Victorian figures surrounding the Queen Victoria monument in Dalton Square.

Across the road, near Lucy Street Car Park, you can find an information panel detailing some of the highlights of Sir Richard Owen’s life and career as an outstanding naturalist.

If you’re keen to discover more about Sir Richard, why not pay a visit to the Lancaster City Museum on Market Square? The information displays and knowledgeable staff are sure to be able to help.

At Lancaster BID we’re hoping that Dino-Day II will not just be a day of fun for the whole family but will also inspire children to learn more about dinosaurs and Sir Richard Owen and follow in his footsteps.

Who knows who could be the next person to bring fame to Lancaster!

So don’t forget to visit Lancaster on Friday, June 1 to meet Rex The T-Rex, Percy The Parasaurolophus and Spike the Spinosaurus as well as cute dino babies.

Join in with the dinosaur crafts, have your face painted or get a hand drawn temporary tattoo.

It really will be a day of fun for the whole family to enjoy and discover what Lancaster city centre has to offer.

If you enjoy the event or have any suggestions for future events in the city centre then Lancaster BID would be delighted to hear from y