David Morris MP: We all have the right to feel safe

This week in Parliament I met leaders of the Jewish community to discuss the rise of anti-semitism and to pledge my support for the community to combat racism in all forms.

I met representatives from three organisations within the Jewish community – Marc Levy, North West External Affairs Manager for the Jewish Leadership Council, Jonny Newton, from the Community Security Trust and Danny Stone, from the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust.

The Community Security Trust (CST) is a body which has been a charity since 1994 with the sole purpose of protecting the Jewish community against anti-semitism and terrorisim. This includes protecting Jewish schools and synagogues, building relations and better understanding across communities and working with the police and security services following anti-semitic incidents. The CST also record all incidents of anti-semitism, so have a wealth of information regarding trends and the nature of incidents.

The Jewish community is often very private, but at the moment we are seeing a sustained increase of anti-semitism. We cannot sit by and allow this to happen, it is unacceptable that a community is starting to be worried about the future in the UK because of racism. It needs to stop.

During the meeting I was also briefed on the ‘Stand up Education’ programme. This is a programme set up to provide anti-discrimination education and focuses on anti-semitism and anti-Muslim hate. This programme educates children in school to promote tolerance in society. This work is vitally important as, along with the Holocaust Education Trust, they are promoting a greater understanding of all faiths.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-semitism is working to represent the views of the Jewish community and to ensure they are protected. I have pledged my support to the group and will be working with them in the future on any legislation changes where we can promote education and tolerance of faith issues.

Incidences of anti-semitism are deeply troubling and it is the responsibility of us all to call out any inappropriate behaviour we see and educate those around us about the tolerance of all faiths. I have pledged to the Jewish community I will always stand up in Parliament to highlight racism and to ensure the whole community feels safe to live in the United Kingdom.

Last week, world leaders agreed with our assessment that Russia’s government almost certainly approved the Salisbury attack. This comes following the suspects’ names being released.

The Prime Minister issued a statement alongside Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau. They said: “We welcome the progress made in the investigation into the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, and take note of the attempted murder charges brought yesterday against two suspects.

“We have full confidence in the British assessment that the two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service, and that this operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level.’

We will not tolerate such barbaric acts against our country. This government – with our allies – will continue to do whatever is necessary to keep our people safe.

