Daring to be different at The Dukes

Project

Truth Or Dare was a performance exploring the themes of female identity and positive role models and asked the question, do you dare to be different?

The performance was part of the MAKE Project, a cultural partnership between Lancaster University and The Dukes which aims to develop arts, education and learning in Lancaster and to invest in, enrich and sustain the city’s cultural life.

The 13 to 16-year-olds themselves chose the themes for the performance at The Dukes Centre for Creative Learning which featured dance, music, fashion, poetry and film.

It was the culmination of a project to develop the girls confidence, team work, communication and leadership skills and aimed to widen their vision by introducing them to both formal and informal learning opportunities.

They were given a campus tour of Lancaster University to explore career choices and were linked up to courses at Lancaster & Morecambe College. All the girls received Bronze Arts Awards for their work on the project too.

Truth Or Dare was the third project The Dukes has worked on with girls from the local GRT community since 2014.