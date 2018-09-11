Dance theatre with a difference at The Dukes

The Dukes steps into its new season by hosting a double bill of dance with a difference on September 13.

Succession is presented by Lancaster-based LPM Dance Theatre, a Dukes Associate Company, and is an evening with inclusivity at its heart featuring dancers and choreographers with and without disabilities.

For many years, LPM have worked with Lisa Simpson, a choreographer with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, who creates her dance pieces through a trained translator.

Her latest work is Migratory which fuses contemporary and hip-hop dance styles.

To book tickets priced £13.50/concessions £12, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500.