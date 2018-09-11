Dance theatre with a difference at The Dukes

Succession is presented at The Dukes on September 13.
Succession is presented at The Dukes on September 13.
Share this article

The Dukes steps into its new season by hosting a double bill of dance with a difference on September 13.

Succession is presented by Lancaster-based LPM Dance Theatre, a Dukes Associate Company, and is an evening with inclusivity at its heart featuring dancers and choreographers with and without disabilities.

For many years, LPM have worked with Lisa Simpson, a choreographer with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, who creates her dance pieces through a trained translator.

Her latest work is Migratory which fuses contemporary and hip-hop dance styles.

To book tickets priced £13.50/concessions £12, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500.