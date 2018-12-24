Dance festival at The Dukes

Calling all the best new dancing talent in Lancashire – the Big Up North Dance Theatre Festival needs you!

Ludus Dance and The Dukes in Lancaster are on the search for the best emerging talent to apply for the prestigious regional showcase which takes place at the theatre on April 26 and 27.

If you are a talented local dancer who has just graduated, are starting out in your career or are part of a talented youth dance company or community dance group, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase your dance skills.

If you’ve got an exceptional live performance or dance on film piece visit www.ludusdance.org and search Big Up North to find out more and apply by January 7.