Cushty dining experience at The Borough

In January 2019 The Borough in Dalton Square will continue its tradition of New Year restaurant entertainment with the whole new Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience.

As soon as guests arrive, they are treated to a fair old knees up with a little bit of wheeling and dealing on the side of course. It wouldn’t be a night with the Trotters too without someone trying to drum up some cash. While guests are treated to a three-course meal the show will take place around them with plenty of improvisation and the odd piece of audience participation. Only Fools The (Cushy) Dining takes place from January 23-25 at The Borough. Tickets are available from £38pp and include a three course dinner, for more details visit theboroughlancaster.co.uk.