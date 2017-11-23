Crowds enjoy return of rally

Members of Morecambe Car Club and many other local rally enthusiasts were once again able to enjoy this year’s Roger Albert Clark Rally - run after a three-year break.

The event, jointly organised by De-Lacy Motor Club and the Roger Albert Clark Motor Club, re-creates the event known as ‘the Lombard Rally’, started from Leominster on Friday and finished in Kielder on Monday afternoon.

Carnforth’s Ian Joel took on the job of looking after the Langdale Brewery/Britannia Inn Elterwater supported Escort RS2000 Mk2 of Paul Fry/Mike Steele.

Seeded at 57 out of an entry of 91 starters including some from Europe and Ireland, the crew took on the challenges of Shelsley Walsh, Epynt, Radnor, Greskine, Twiglees and several special stages in Kielder, with many crews encountering ice on the forest trackstotalling 30 special stages – Fry and Steele finished in 25th overall.

The four-day route was packed with thousands of spectators from pre-dawn until late evening, everyone participating in the incredible atmosphere of camaraderie and adventure that made this particular rally the event of the year, each finisher being proud of their personal achievement.

A remarkable 61 crews were classed as finishers at the Kielder Waterside finish on Monday afternoon.

The rally was won by Marty McCormack/Barney Mitchell in their Escort RS 1800 Mk2.

Report: GMS