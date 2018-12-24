Crowdfunding for Morecambe church is heating up

A church at the heart of the West End’s community has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for heating repairs.

St Barnabas Church on Regent Road is home to the Morecambe Bay Foodbank, Morecambe Homeless Action and a number of other local charities, as well as a congregation that attends services.

But the church is facing a huge bill for heating repairs after a large amount of asbestos was discovered in the boiler rooms underneath the church.

Father Michael Childs of St Barnabas Church said: “Christmas is an important time for the church and the West End.

“I don’t want the congregation to be cold and shivering during services.

“At the moment the congregation who range from 97 years-old down to two years-old have to come to services with warm blankets and coats .

“We haven’t had any heating since April.

“St Barnabas and the community centre is a big focus for the local community and we want to give everyone a warm welcome.

“We rely on the generosity and the giving of the congregation and the community and we want to keep the church open and warm.

“Church buildings should be kept open all year round but when the temperature is freezing it’s difficult.

“The extra cost of removing the asbestos will all but drain our parish funds.”

The church’s crowdfunding campaign has already raised a whopping £938 towards the cost of the heating repairs but aims to raise at least £2,500.

If you would like to help raise money for the heating repairs, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/stbarnabasmorecambe and click on ‘Support us’ to donate.