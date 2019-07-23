Woman, 19, sexually assaulted on a dance floor in Morecambe

A man is wanted by police after an alleged sexual assault in a Morecambe bar.



The alleged attack took place at Popworld, inside the Kings Arms, Marine Road East at around 3am on Thursday, July 18.

A man is alleged to have approached the 19-year-old victim, who had been in the company of a friend, on the dance floor.

The victim said he began dancing with her before forcibly kissing her face and neck.

She said he then pushed her against a wall, where he proceeded to sexually assault her.

Security staff then intervened and the man was made to leave the club.

Police said the man is described as potentially being of Asian origin, around 5ft 5ins, with short dark hair.

The victim said he spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a distinctive dark top which featured a floral/leaf motif.

Anyone with information can call police on 01524 596454 or 101, quoting incident reference 623 of July 18.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.