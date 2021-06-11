Witnesses sought after woman is racially abused by 'female in group' at Lancaster church

Lancaster Priory Church.

The victim was subjected to verbal abuse by a 'female in a group of females' near the Priory Church, sometime between 9pm and 9.15pm on Tuesday June 10.

Lancaster Police believe someone may have recorded the incident and have asked for witnesses, or anyone with any footage, to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "On Tuesday 8th June at approx 21:00-21:15, a female was subjected to racial abuse by a female in a group of females at the Priory, Lancaster.

"It's believed someone may have recorded the incident.