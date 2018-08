Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked and robbed by a gang of youths in Lancaster.

The 50-year-old victim was enjoying a night out when the youths aged between 18 and 20 set upon him.

The robbery occurred between 3am and 330am on the morning of August 11 in Caulkeld Lane off Church Street Lancaster.

If anyone has any information please contact DC Jill Neil on 01524 596450 Lancaster CID or ring 101 with log reference LC-2018811-0476.