Witness appeal after 84-year-old driver dies following collision on A65 near Ingleton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious two-car crash on the A65 near Ingleton.

It involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Mercedes Sprinter Tesco delivery van and occurred close to Whinney Mire Lane.

The Fiesta was travelling towards Settle and the Sprinter van was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Fiesta, an 84-year-old man from Guiseley, West Yorkshire, was airlifted to Preston Royal Infirmary.

Sadly, he passed away a short time later.

The driver of the Sprinter, a 62-year-old man from Carnforth, escaped with only slight injuries.

The A65 was closed in both directions for several hours while the emergency services worked at the scene.

The crash happened at 3.49pm on Friday, September 14.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene of the collision. However, anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash cam footage but have not yet contacted the police, is urged to come forward.

If you can help officers with their enquiries, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 – select option 2 – and ask for Andrew Ingram or the Major Collision Investigation Team Tadcaster.

Please quote reference number NYP-14092018-0295 when passing information about this incident.