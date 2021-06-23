Warton postman jailed over police officer death crash near Kirkby Lonsdale

Former Royal Mail van driver Graham Ellison, 59, of Back Lane, Warton, was jailed for 32 weeks by Judge Nicholas Barker at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday (June 22) after admitting death by careless driving.

Off-duty police constable Oliver Evans, 27, of Kendal died when he came off his motorbike on the A683 at Middleton, near Kirkby Lonsdale, in September 2019 after colliding with the van, which was on the wrong side of the road.