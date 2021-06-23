Warton postman jailed over police officer death crash near Kirkby Lonsdale
A former Royal Mail postman whose careless driving killed an off-duty police officer has been jailed.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 11:14 am
Former Royal Mail van driver Graham Ellison, 59, of Back Lane, Warton, was jailed for 32 weeks by Judge Nicholas Barker at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday (June 22) after admitting death by careless driving.
Off-duty police constable Oliver Evans, 27, of Kendal died when he came off his motorbike on the A683 at Middleton, near Kirkby Lonsdale, in September 2019 after colliding with the van, which was on the wrong side of the road.
Ellison was also ordered to serve a two-year driving ban when released.