Wanted Morecambe teenager believed to be on the run after rape allegation

A teenager from Morecambe is wanted by police after a woman said she was raped earlier this year.

Pappy Connors, who is believed to be in his late teens, is wanted after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at an address off Oxcliffe Road earlier this year.

The victim said she was assaulted sometime between April 27 and May 4.



Connors is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with dark hair.



Connors has links to the Morecambe area and is believed to have travelled out of the county.



Police are appealing for information about Connors and his whereabouts.



Det Con Michelle Stephens, of Lancashire Police, said: “Connors is wanted in connection with a serious offence.



“We would encourage anyone with information about his location to come forward.



“I would also urge Connors, if he sees this appeal, to contact us immediately.”



Anyone with information can contact police on (01524) 596441 quoting log reference 0874 of May 21.

Alternatively you can email 1337@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or publicprotectionunitb@lancashire.pnn.police.uk



You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at ‎crimestoppers-uk.org.