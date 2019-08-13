UPDATE: Lancaster roof siege man arrested

A man who spent more than 24 hours on a roof in Lancaster came down in the early hours of this morning and has now neen arrested, say police.

Eyewitnesses said tiles and other debris had been thrown from the roof of the property in Alexandra Road, Skerton.

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident involving a man on a roof in Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Photo by Caaren Outram.

At least 15 officers and several response vehicles were reportedly at the scene to deal with the incident.

Police negotiators were also called to the scene to assist with the operation, and the road was cordoned off to prevent the public from entering.

A Lancashire Constabulary spokesman said: “We are currently at the scene of an incident in Lancaster.

“Around 10.40pm yesterday (Monday, August 12) officers attended an address in Alexandra Road to conduct a search.

Alexandra Road in Skerton, Lancaster. Image: Google Street View

“A wanted man was seen by police and made off inside the property.

“The man, in his 20s, is currently inside the address and refusing to leave.

“Specially trained officers are at the scene along with police negotiators and a cordon is in place.

“We are endeavouring to bring the matter to a safe conclusion.”

Police say they will issue a full statemenrt shortly.