Two men with serious stabbing injuries are arrested in hospital after Morecambe knife fight

An armed street brawl which led to four men being stabbed on a night out in Morecambe has left one man fighting for his life.



The man was stabbed in a knife-wielding fracas in Queen Street in the early hours of Thursday (January 30).

Police at the scene of the knife fight in Queen Street, Morecambe on Thursday morning (January 30). Pic: Dazonefourone Andrews

His condition is described as critical.

Two other men, aged 32 and 21, remain in a serious condition and have since been arrested in hospital on suspicion of section 18 assault.

Section 18 Assault is an offence described as either “wounding with intent” or “causing grievous bodily harm with intent” and is the most serious form of assault (save for murder and manslaughter).

Both men's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A fourth man, from Morecambe, also suffered stab wounds in the knife fight, but his injuries are not described as serious.

Police initially gave his age as 32, but the force has now said he is 36-years-old.

He was arrested on suspicion of the same offence shortly after the incident, which happened at around 3.20am.

He remains in custody.

Lancashire Police has not confirmed whether the knives have been recovered.

The force also believe a number of other people, both men and women, were involved in the incident in Queen Street and Back Queen Street.

(Note: Police initially said the incident happened in nearby Morecambe Street)

Detectives believe the knife fight could be linked to a previous altercation at PopWorld in Marine Road East shortly before 3am.

Police are urging those involved in the brawl in Queen Street to come forward, as well as anyone who witnessed the altercation in PopWorld earlier that night.

Detective Chief Inspector Alisa Wilson said: "Four men have received stab wounds, with three of them suffering serious injuries.

"We are treating this extremely seriously and are working hard to establish exactly what happened, but need your assistance.

"We believe the incident could be linked to a previous altercation at PopWorld shortly before 3am.

"We need anyone who was in the club and saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch.

"We also know there were a number of other people, both men and women, involved in the disturbance on Queen Street and Back Queen Street who have not yet come forward to police and I urge them to do so.

"These people have key information vital to the investigation and I need them to make contact.

"Likewise, if you saw the disturbance itself or have any dash cam or CCTV footage, we would like to hear from you as soon as possible.

"Any information, no matter how small, could be useful to our investigation."

If you can help please ring 101 quoting log number 111 of 30 January.

Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.