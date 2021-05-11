Two men to appear in court following fight in Morecambe

Police were called around 3.15pm on Sunday to reports of a fight involving two men carrying weapons in Bartholomew Road.

Officers attended and two people were subsequently arrested.

Johnny Reid, 31, of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe and David Jowett, 26, of Lynden Avenue, Morecambe have both been charged with affray and threats with a bladed article.

Two men from Morecambe are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates charged with affray and threats with a bladed article.