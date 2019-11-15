Two men arrested after making sexual comments to 11 and 12-year-old girls in Lancaster

Police have arrested two men after two girls were approached in Lancaster.

Police received several reports relating to two girls, aged 11 and 12, being approached in the Vale area, at around 4pm on Wednesday November 13.

It was alleged one man had made a sexually explicit comment to a girl, and in a separate incident, an inappropriate comment was made to another girl.

Both girls reported the incidents to their parents, who contacted police. Neither girl was touched or harmed.

Officers attended the scene with two men later arrested.

Det Sgt Paul Richardson, of Lancaster CID, said: “We understand these are very concerning incidents which could cause alarm in the community.

“We are aware of several social media posts related to what took place and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“While we have made two arrests, we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who might have been approached, or might have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time reported.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01524 596456 or 01524 596455, or email 2741@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1046 of November 13.

Alternatively, you can reach independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at socsi.in/ONlEp.

Two men aged 25 and 23, both from the Salford area, were arrested in connection with the incidents and have been bailed to 10th December.