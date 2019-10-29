Two men and a woman arrested for corporate manslaughter after fatal fire at Morecambe social club

Detectives investigating a fatal fire at a Morecambe social club have arrested two men and a woman.



Emergency services were called to a fire at the Gordon Working Men’s Club in Springfield Street, Morecambe at about 2.50pm on Wednesday, October 9.

Two men died shortly after being rescued from a fire at Gordon Working Mens Club in Springfield Street, Morecambe on Wednesday, October 9

John McCartney, 60 and Philip 'Tony' Townsend, 70, were rescued from the burning building by firefighters but died a short time later.

A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze between police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority has been on-going.

Today (October 29), Lancashire Police have made three arrests.

They are a 23-year-old man from Morecambe, a 51-year-old woman from Morecambe and a 54-year-old man from Hest Bank.

They have been arrested for corporate manslaughter and are currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Abi Finch Hall, of West CID said: "While we have today made three arrests as part of our investigation, our enquiries are very much on-going and I would continue to appeal to anyone who may have information, and who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0803 of October 9th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.