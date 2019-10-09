Two dead after fire at Morecambe working men's club

Two men have died following a fire at a Morecambe working men's club.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at the Gordon Working Men’s Club on Springfield Street at about 3.50pm today (Wednesday, October 9).

Emergency services at Gordon Working Mens Club

Two men were rescued from the building by firefighters but died a short time later.

Lancashire Police is now in the process of contacting their next of kin.

A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Insp Abi Finch Hall, of West CID, said: “This incident has sadly resulted in the deaths of two men and our thoughts are with their families and friends at this time.

“Together with our colleagues at the fire service we are now in the process of trying to establish the cause of the fire and those enquiries are on-going.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their understanding and support while we and our partners from the fire service and ambulance service dealt with this tragic incident and to ask for anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

A post earlier today on the club's Facebook page said: "As most of you may have already of heard, there has been a large fire taking place within our premises.

"As of yet we do not know the extent of the damages caused although we do know the services have done their best for minimum damage control.

"As reported there has been a couple casualties but we are not willing to give any further information at this time.

"Please respect our privacy at this time and thank you for all the support and well wishes.

"The Gordon club team."



Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0803 of today (Wednesday, Oct 9).