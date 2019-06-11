This is why you should NEVER run away from a Lancashire police dog

A Lancashire police dog has shown off his toothy credentials with a special demonstration at Myerscough College.



PD Jax, a German Shepherd with the Lancashire Police dog unit, proudly exhibited his policing skills at Myerscough College near Bilsborrow on Sunday (June 9).

PD Jax did not waste any time catching this 'baddie' during a demonstration at Myerscough College on Sunday, June 9

In a video shared by Lancashire Police, the canine cop can be seen leaping from the passenger-side window of a police car to chase a 'baddie'.

The video begins with an officer playing the role of a suspect who pulls up in a red van, swiftly followed by a police car.

The 'suspect' then bolts from the van and sprints away in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

But his escape is futile.

PD Jax is a trusted member of the Lancashire Police dog unit

PD Jax suddenly springs from the patrol car and bounds after the 'bad guy', snapping at his heels.

In a matter of seconds, the vigilant police dog launches himself at the suspect and attempts to wrestles him to the ground.

Fortunately for this 'bad guy', PD Jax's handler is close behind to free him from the toothy clutches of the crime-busting canine.