A 77-year-old woman had her car stolen as she was filling up at a Lancaster petrol station.

Lancashire Police said the woman was filling up her Kia Venga at Asda petrol station in Ovangle Road, when someone climbed into the car and drove off.

It is understood the woman fell over as the thief made off with the car.

The incident occured at around 9.49am on Monday July 8.

Enquiries are on-going. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote log number 0383 of July 8.