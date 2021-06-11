These are the 48 Lancashire women, girls and babies killed by men since 2009.

We also acknowledge a further seven women and youngsters, aged from seven weeks to 94, who we are unable to name due to pending legal proceedings.
Female members of JPI media staff have read out the names of every Lancashire victim in a video, in a bid to raise awareness of the shameful tally of deadly violence against the county’s women.
1. Aysha Mohammed
Aysha Mohammed, 39, and her husband Abdullah were murdered in a fire set deliberately at their home in a case of mistaken identity, after four strangers- Hisamuddin Ibrahim, 21, Habib Iqbal, 25, Sadek Miah, 23, and Mohammed Miah, 19 - launched a so-called honour killing. Hisamuddin Ibrahim, 21, who planned the attack, was jailed for a minimum of 28 years while Habib Iqbal, 25, Sadek Miah, 23, and Mohammed Miah, 19, were jailed for minimum terms of 25, 21 and 19 years.
2. Caitlyn Smith
Seven-week-old Caitlyn Smith, from Skelmersdale, was being treated in Ormskirk hospital for a minor urinary infection, when her 16-year-old dad, Joshua Bacon lost his temper as he tried to feed her, and handled her so violently that he caused a catastrophic brain injury.
He was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars.
3. Jane Holden
Jane Holden, 44, was found dead at a house on Willow Hey, Skelmersdale, alongside her partner Derek Rose, who an inquest ruled had inflicted head injuries and stab wounds before killing himself.
4. Janet Edwards
Janet Edwards, 35, was battered, kicked and stamped to death by the man she loved, 140 miles away from her Preston home in Newcastle, Sex offender Kieran Walmsley – also known as Karl Johnson – killed her after a drunken argument. She had been dead for several hours before Walmsley, a former Fulwood High School pupil, raised the alarm by calling round a neighbour and saying he had “accidentally” hurt her.
