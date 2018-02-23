Teenagers stabbed multiple times in Lancaster

Three teenagers have been arrested following a double stabbing in Lancaster.

Police are now appealing for more information following the vicious attack in Sycamore Grove, on Monday February 19.

At around 11.30pm, three people entered a house occupied by an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

The pair were set upon, and the man suffered two knife wounds to his back, while the girl was stabbed multiple times to her arm, shoulder and body.

Both were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and were discharged following treatment.

Det Con Andrew Clitheroe, of Lancaster CID, said: “We believe this was an isolated incident and thankfully the two people who were injured are making a good recovery.

“However we are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and would ask anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 01524 596454 or 101 quoting log 1561 of February 19.

Jordan Gardner, 18, of Thornton Road, Lancaster; Anna Dickinson, 18, of Fern Bank, Lancaster and Kathryn Stanley, 18, of Thornton Road, have all been charged with Section 18 wounding.