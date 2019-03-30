Teenager arrested on suspicion of possessing imitation firearm

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm after number of people were allegedly threatened in Greater Manchester.

Three young girls were approached by a male with a BB gun while playing near their home in Moston, Manchester, at around 7pm on Friday.

Two hours later, a man was reported to have gone to Asda, at Harpurhey Shopping Centre, and threatened customers, staff and a police community support officer.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm and he remains in custody.

Det Sgt James Coles, of Greater Manchester Police's City of Manchester Division, said: "This was a distressing incident for everyone involved, particularly the young children who were threatened, but thankfully no-one was injured.

"Whilst we understand incidents of this nature cause concern, I would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be isolated and you will see an increased police presence in the area throughout the weekend.

"Please approach these officers with any concerns or questions you may have and they will try to assist you in any way they can.

"We have a boy in custody who will be questioned by specialist officers throughout the day and I would encourage any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch."

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 66460, quoting incident number 18898 of 29/03/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.