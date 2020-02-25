Teenage girls referred to Youth Offending Team after homeless woman is attacked in Lancaster city centre

Three teenage girls have been referred to a Youth Offending Team after an alleged attack on a homeless woman in Lancaster.



It follows the arrest of a 14-year-old girl from Morecambe on suspicion of assault yesterday afternoon(February 24).

Police said three girls have now been interviewed in connection with the alleged attack outside McDonald's in the city centre on Sunday (February 23).

A police spokesman said: "In relation to the incident in Cheapside on Sunday, February 23, we wish to clarify that three females have been interviewed and the case will now be referred to the Youth Offending Team for a decision to be made for the most appropriate course of action to be taken."

Yesterday, police urged anyone with pictures or video footage of the incident to get in touch.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred on Cheapside today in the city centre, whereby a homeless female was assaulted by a group of female youths", said Lancashire Police.

"We are currently investigating this assault and would ask that anybody who has any information in relation to it to please contact 101 and quote log number LC-20200223-1025."

The incident provoked outrage after footage emerged on social media, which appeared to show a woman being attack by three girls outside McDonald's.

But police are urging the public to stop sharing the images after warning that it could adversely affect its investigation.