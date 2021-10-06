A driver attempted to reverse ram a police car in Lancaster city centre after failing to stop on the M6 on Monday evening (October 4).

Despite initially making off from the scene, the driver eventually misjudged a bend, causing the Ford Fiesta to flip onto its side.

The driver proceeded to flee the area following the crash, but was detained a "couple of miles away" by a sergeant from the Morecambe task force.

Police dogs also managed to find the discarded car keys in a field despite the heavy rain.

Officers said they tested positive for alcohol, cannabis and cocaine.

They now face two charges of dangerous driving and two charges of impaired driving.

