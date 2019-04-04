Smash and grab thieves raid supermarket in Carnforth before crashing getaway car and dumping loot

A supermarket in Carnforth has been raided overnight with thieves stealing a cash machine from the store.



A number of men forced their way into Booths in Scotland Road at around 1am this morning (Thursday, April 4).

Thieves raided the Booths supermarket in Scotland Road, Carnforth at 1.15am on Thursday, April 4.

They managed to remove a cash machine from inside the store and lift it into a waiting vehicle in the car park.

But the thieves were forced to abandon their loot after they crashed their getaway car moments later on the A6.

The cash machine was later found beside a crashed and abandoned vehicle on the A6 Lancaster Road less than half a mile away.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 1.16am today (April 4) to reports of a burglary at Booths supermarket on Scotland Road in Carnforth.

"It was reported that entry had been forced to the shop and that offenders had left with a cash machine from inside the building.

"The cash machine was later found in the road close to a crashed and abandoned vehicle on the A6.

"Nobody has been arrested at this stage and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 59 of April 4.