Sheep found at Pilling had not been shot

Lancashire Police received a call on Bank Holiday Monday from a member of the public about a dead sheep on a footpath on the marsh at Pilling which appeared to have been shot.

On examination the puncture marks on the sheep’s face, head and neck were actually dog bite marks.

The sheep had been attacked between noon and 2pm.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact police on 101 quoting Log Reference number LC-20190826-0888.

This is a reminder for dog owners that keeping a dog on a lead where sheep graze prevent these incidents happening.