Sextortion warning after cyber crimes in Cumbria

Police in Cumbria are issuing advice on what to do if a person believes they are a victim of sextortion.

The advice follows four reports of the crime across the county last weekend.

Sextortion is a cyber crime in which a victim is lured into performing sexual acts in front of a webcam.

Unbeknown to the victim, their acts are being recorded and the criminal will then use it in an attempt to extort the victim and threaten the victim with uploading the recording if they do not comply with their demands.

Offenders can be based in any part of the world even though they may appear to be local.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Harkins said: “We would like to take this opportunity to advise members of the public on what they should do if they are approached in such a way. “If you feel you may be a victim please do not panic. We ask that you cease communicating with the offender and contact police at the first possible opportunity so we can investigate your case thoroughly and sensitively. In no circumstance should you consider paying, if you do this it may only lead to further threats or demands.”

“Do not delete any correspondence, let officers conduct their investigations in order to safeguard you and other potential victims.”

Contact police on 101 .